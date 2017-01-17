Post 512 offers American Legion damage grants - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Post 512 offers American Legion damage grants

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

American Legion Outreach is offering help for American Legion Members in Dougherty and Worth County, who were affected by the January 2 storm.

Post 512 is taking applications at its Post Tuesday and Wednesday, January 17th & 18th, between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 pm, and 4:00 pm to 7:00 p.m.

American Legion members are eligible, regardless of your affiliation.

"We here at Post 512, along with Post 30, and Post 335 of Sylvester, will be initiating this Application process and reaching out to those qualified members in Dougherty and Worth County," said Jeremiah Paschal, Sr.  "The member must have been displaced from their home." 

 Members applying for this grant bring as much supporting data as possible with them, including hotel and food receipts, photos, work estimates, and collaborating statements from law and utilities authorities.

For more information call (229) 395-9423 or  (229)291-4583.

