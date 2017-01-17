Post 512 offers American Legion damage grants

Folks in Douglas have created the 'Shame on You' Anti-Litter and Beautification Program, under which, folks who are caught in the act of could have their names and photos posted on the City’s social media platforms, and Channel 13. They could face also a fine of up to $1,000.More >>
Folks in Douglas have created the 'Shame on You' Anti-Litter and Beautification Program, under which, folks who are caught in the act of could have their names and photos posted on the City’s social media platforms, and Channel 13. They could face also a fine of up to $1,000.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department will be hosting the entrance exam for the position of Police Officer at the City Hall Annex, Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:30am. Doors will open at 8:30am and will be locked at 9:00am.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department will be hosting the entrance exam for the position of Police Officer at the City Hall Annex, Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:30am. Doors will open at 8:30am and will be locked at 9:00am.More >>
It’s been nearly three months since the severe weather and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC) continue to assess the damage to businesses.More >>
It’s been nearly three months since the severe weather and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC) continue to assess the damage to businesses.More >>
Controversy is brewing in some of Albany's oldest neighborhoods as city leaders consider a proposal to expand Albany's historic district.More >>
Controversy is brewing in some of Albany's oldest neighborhoods as city leaders consider a proposal to expand Albany's historic district.More >>
The Worth County NAACP chapter is inviting parents and students of Worth County High School to meet with civil rights attorneys Thursday night.More >>
The Worth County NAACP chapter is inviting parents and students of Worth County High School to meet with civil rights attorneys Thursday night.More >>