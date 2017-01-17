Police on the lookout for armed robbers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Police on the lookout for armed robbers

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department is looking for two men who walked into the Dollar General, at 1515 Radium Springs Road, and robbed it last night.

APD says the store was robbed at gunpoint by two black men, who were wearing masks, about 7:30PM.

The men took an unknown amount of cash, and left.

No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

If you can help police, call Crimestoppers at 436-TIPS, and you could earn a reward.

