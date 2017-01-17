Smoke 'em... if you can afford 'em? - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Smoke 'em... if you can afford 'em?

By Dave Miller, Digital Exec. Prod.
(Source: WalletHub) (Source: WalletHub)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A pack of cigarettes costs over $4.00 a pack for the popular brands. And that's money that literally goes up in smoke. It damages your lungs, and causes cancer to boot.

The personal-finance website WalletHub says the cost of smoking is $300 billion a year, and it's rising.  

The report 'The Real Cost of Smoking by State,' calculates the potential monetary losses — including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

The deep south is the region where the most money is spent on smoking. So how much does it cost the estimated 36.5 million American tobacco users to indulge this habit?

The Financial Cost of Smoking in Georgia 

Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $86,932 (Rank: 3rd)

Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $732,280 (Rank: 3rd)

Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $122,031 (Rank: 4th)

Income Loss per Smoker – $202,450 (Rank: 20th)

Other Costs per Smoker – $11,658 (Rank: 28th)

Total Cost Over a Lifetime per Smoker: $1,155,351

Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $22,654

CLICK HERE to see the full report.

