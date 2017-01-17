Dougherty County schools resume Tuesday

Buses are ready for students on Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

After nearly a month off, Dougherty County students will return to class Tuesday morning.

It's been a long break for students who have been out of school since Christmas break began on December 18th.

Classes were delayed further following a devastating wind storm that caused damage to large portions of the city and some schools.

Parents of students displaced by the storm were asked to provide a temporary address form for bus routes.

Those who haven't already are asked to contact 229-431-1265.

School officials say this will not affect upcoming breaks.

We'll have more of what you need to know as kids head back to class beginning at 5 a.m. on Today in Georgia.

