MLK Day high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Monday, January 16, 2017:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 84, Fitzgerald 46
Turner Co. 76, Worth Co. 70
Macon Co. 79, Irwin Co. 76
GIRLS:
Tift Co. 55, Fitzgerald 42
Turner Co. 52, Worth Co. 33
Macon Co. 54, Irwin Co. 32
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.