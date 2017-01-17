MLK Day high school basketball scores and highlights - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

MLK Day high school basketball scores and highlights

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
Connect
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Monday, January 16, 2017:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 84, Fitzgerald 46

Turner Co. 76, Worth Co. 70

Macon Co. 79, Irwin Co. 76

GIRLS:

Tift Co. 55, Fitzgerald 42

Turner Co. 52, Worth Co. 33

Macon Co. 54, Irwin Co. 32

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly