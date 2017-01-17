Hurricanes, Lady Canes bounce back with road wins

GA SOUTHWESTERN 75, ARMSTRONG ST. 70 (Women)

Georgia Southwestern jumped on a struggling Armstrong State team early Monday in Savannah, then held on for an important conference victory.

The Lady Canes led 25-12 after the first quarter, but needed a steal and a pair of free throws with less than 45 seconds to play to ice the game.

Gabby Figgers scored 16 points off the bench to lead the team, while Aleah Holden and Brittany Grant added 15 each. Figgers and Holden combined to shoot 7-8 from three-point range, the team's only attempts.

GSW improves to 11-4 overall, and 6-2 in Peach Belt Conference play.

GA SOUTHWESTERN 83, ARMSTRONG ST. 72 (Men)

A strong defensive effort in the second half pushed GSW to a road conference win over Armstrong State Monday night in Savannah.

The Hurricanes clamped down on the Pirates after halftime, allowing Armstrong to shoot just 20% from the floor.

Brandon Price had a team-high 27 points, including 18 in the second half, as the Canes won easily, 83-72.

GSW improves to 5-10 overall, and 3-5 in Peach Belt Conference play.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.