Clark Atlanta sweeps ASU on MLK Day

CLARK ATLANTA 81, ALBANY STATE 79 (F/OT) (Men)

Albany State led by 17 in the second half, but dropped Monday's contest against Clark Atlanta in overtime.

Anthony Williams hit two free throws with five seconds to play to give the Panthers the win. Khaliq Hughes got off a three-point attempt before the horn, but it didn't fall.

Randy McClure had 17 points and 12 rebounds off the bench to lead the Golden Rams.

Albany State falls to 9-9 overall, and 4-4 in SIAC play.

CLARK ATLANTA 73, ALBANY STATE 62 (Women)

The Lady Rams led at half, but a sloppy third quarter put Albany State behind for good.

Leading by six, ASU opened the third quarter with turnovers on four straight possessions. The had 13 total turnovers in the frame alone. That allowed CAU to take a one-point lead into the fourth, where they closed out the Lady Rams.

Kayla Green led the way with 14 points and four rebounds in the losing effort.

The Lady Rams fall to 2-15 overall, and 2-6 in SIAC play.

Both teams are back in action Saturday when they host Claflin at HPER Gymnasium.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.?