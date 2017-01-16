After storm, Albany church vows to help throughout year

The group will continue throughout the year (Source:WALB)

An Albany church is on a mission to extend a helping hand to the community long after storm damage is cleaned up.

New Seasons Church is still serving dinner to those in-need throughout the week.

Volunteers also teamed up with other service organizations to deliver around 200 meals this morning.

Senior Pastor Marcus Glass said the group plans to help the community indefinitely.

"It really gave us a chance to not only hand out the meal, but go door-to-door and assess what are some of the needs," said Glass. "Those were really some of the things that prompt us to say we cant give up now, we can't stop now. There is really going to need to do this long term."

Glass says that News Seasons will now host a weekly Wednesday dinner aimed at helping the community out.

