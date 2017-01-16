Officials issue 103 citations during checkpoints over the weekend

Officers held concentrated patrols in Americus on Friday and Saturday nights. (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Troopers, Americus Police, Sumter County Sheriff's Office and several other law enforcement agencies conducted checkpoints over the weekend.

Officers held concentrated patrols in Americus on Friday and Saturday nights.

Troopers issued a total of 103 citations and 68 warnings which includes 19 DUI arrests, 18 drug-related arrests, one felony drug arrest and four wanted subjects taken into custody.

