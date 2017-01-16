Jimmy Carter National Historic Site holds day of service

Folks from the Jimmy Carter National Historic site spent the holiday making seniors feel special.

The group hosted a game of bingo at the Lillian Carter Health and Rehabilitation Center in Plains.

This event marks the first year the historic site has held a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.

Organizers said they felt compelled to help those around them.

"I think we have an obligation to give back to communities and to do what we can do to make things better and places better," said Kim Fuller, director of the Friends of Jimmy Carter National Historic Site.

Some other community members also joined in on the fun.

