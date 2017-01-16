Habitat for Humanity chapter aims to build handicap accessible home

The Crisp Area Habitat for Humanity needs the public's help funding a house for a special family. (Source: WALB)

The Crisp Area Habitat for Humanity needs the public's help funding a house for a special family.

The organization's goal is $50,000 dollars for the Sheriff Van Peavy Memorial Home Build.

It's all to build a handicap accessible home for the Grace family, William and Laura and their son Nicholas, who has limited use of his arms and legs.

If you want to donate, you can mail a tax deductible contribution to Crisp Area Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 1191, Cordele, GA 31010.

For more information, contact Bambie Hayes at (229) 271-8000 or email crispareahabitat@bellsouth.net.

You can also donate to this project via PayPal to crispareahabitat@bellsouth.net.

