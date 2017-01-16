Cordele community rallies behind family devastated by fire

"He was part of my family just as much, too," James said of Buddy. (Source: WALB)

"I heard like gunshots that sounded like 22 bullets," said Michael Powell. (Source: WALB)

The Powells lost their home and dog in a fire in the early morning hours of January 8th. (Source: WALB)

People in Cordele have come together over the past week to take care of a family in need. (Source: WALB)

People in Cordele have come together over the past week to take care of a family in need.

The Powells lost their home in a fire in the early morning hours of January 8th.

Monday, the three of them said they are thankful that, although most of their possessions are gone, they are alive and well.

"I heard like gunshots that sounded like 22 bullets," said Michael Powell.

Around 3 a.m. that Sunday, Powell woke up to loud popping sounds in his home on Fenn Road.

"The attic was on fire and all the cars were on fire."

Michael woke up his wife Kayla, who's 5 months pregnant.

"I just thought about the baby, and then I had her, so she's good, now we gotta get James and get out," said Kayla.

The couple then went to wake up Michael's brother, James.

The family got out safely, but didn't get to grab any of their things.

"Lost all the baby stuff, all my sonograms..it's depressing. Had a lot of stuff built up," Kayla said.

They also lost their family dog Buddy.

"I looked in my dog's direction, and I couldn't even see that area, so I didn't feel like I could save him," said Michael.

"He was part of my family just as much, too," James said of Buddy. "All he did every day was just sit there and wait for us to pet him."

The family said that Cordele residents have gone out of their way to help them out.

"This is small town atmosphere," Michael said. "We walk into Wal-Mart, and people we barely even know have heard about us and they help us out."

A hand-me-down car and a temporary place to stay at Lake Blackshear where Kayla works have helped keep the family stable so far.

Word of mouth has led to all sorts of donations, including clothes, appliances, furniture and baby items.

But overall, the family is thankful because firefighters said the blaze could have easily turned deadly.

"I'm actually really thankful that it was an older home or else, obviously, we wouldn't be here," said Kayla.

The Powells said they're told the blaze may have been caused by faulty electrical wiring in the attic.

If you'd like to make a monetary donation to the family, click here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.