Homeless man finds faith, hope through Cordele ministry

A homeless man in Cordele is looking forward to two new job opportunities thanks to his story of a little faith and a lot of tears.

"If you ever doubt that there's a God..doubt that you believe, that's how much you have to believe in right there."

Rodney Leverett pulled a mustard seed out of his wallet, saying that such a seemingly insignificant thing represents his faith in a higher power.

He said that after losing his brother, mother and wife in the last 14 years, he picked up an addiction to painkillers.

Last week, on a bus trip from Adel to Macon, he started having chest pains and ended up at Crisp Regional Hospital.

Workers there called Hand of Hope, Inc., a nonprofit in Cordele that has now helped him turn his life around.

"I feel wanted and loved and needed. I haven't felt that in 14 years," said Leverett. "It's just unbelievable the things that have happened in just one week."

As of Monday, Leverett had two job offers and hoped to get back on his feet within the next few months.

