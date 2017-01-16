Florida family delayed in moving due to storms

Bartley said the property owner told him the home was no longer liveable nor did they have rental property available. (Source: WALB)

A Florida family tried to move to Albany one day after the severe weather ripped through Southwest Georgia.

But Ron Bartley and his family may soon be on the streets if they don't find a place to stay.

The family of three hoped to be closing their truck door in the driveway of their new house, instead they're parked outside of the Days Inn.

Ron Bartley, his nephew and his nephew's wife and their two dogs moved to Albany from Fort Myers, FL to find their perfect home destroyed.

"Didn't realize how much damage was here, until we got here," said Bartley.

Like many residents, the strong winds whipped through their future home on the 1100 block of North Harding Avenue.

The storm left a gaping hole in the roof, destroyed the back deck, knocked down the fence and caused low hanging wires that service crews are still working to repair.

He said the property owner told him the home was no longer livable nor did they have rental property available.

They've been staying at the Days Inn for the past nine days

"Pretty much depleted our funds other than what we've saved aside to put down on a property," said Bartley.

One hundred bucks per night was now out of the question.

They will also need to return their rental truck.

"Have you all reached out to the Red Cross given this is a special case? No we hadn't yet and the reason behind that is we look around the community and so many people are suffering right now," said Bartley.

While Bartley is putting others' needs before his own, he's putting his needs and his faith in God.

"If it wasn't for God and our faith right now all of us would've had a nervous breakdown," said Bartley.

Bartley and his family are meeting with a realtor on Tuesday morning.

If that doesn't pan out, then they may be sleeping in their cars.

