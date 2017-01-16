Moultrie holds MLK parade

"We are trying to unify, were trying to get together. We have a diversified community so we want all people involved and its really important," said Susie Magwood-Thomas, NAACP. (Source:WALB)

Folks in Moultrie gathered on Monday for a parade honoring doctor Martin Luther King Junior. (Source:WALB)

Hundreds of people participated.

There were two high school bands, dozens of churches, and other organizations.

Organizers said this event is important for the moultrie community

"We are trying to unify, were trying to get together. We have a diversified community so we want all people involved and its really important," said Susie Magwood-Thomas, NAACP.

This is the 29th year that the parade has been held in Moultrie