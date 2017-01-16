DCSS ready for back to school

It's back to school on Tuesday for students in Dougherty County for the first time in a month.

Representatives with the Dougherty County School system are asking parents to be patient.

Buses are expected to make their traditional routes, but with areas that are still tough to drive through it may take drivers longer to pick students up.

If you are a displaced family you can call 431-1265 for help finding your stop.

Representatives from the school system say there will be additional staff working that phone line.

"Just because everything is delayed, we are expecting some higher levels of confusion tomorrow than we would typically have on a restart but we are doing everything in our power to prepare for that and work through those issues as they pop up," said DCSS Spokesman J.D. Sumner.

Sumner encourages parents to stay updated online for any changes in the morning.

