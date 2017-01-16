Mediacom working around the clock to restore cable, internet

As Albany's utilities continue being virtually rebuilt, Mediacom employees are coming in behind them reconnecting people's cable and internet. (Source: WALB)

The company identified roughly 9,500 cable modems that were kicked off line by the storm.

Right now, that number is down to 2,500.

Technicians from across Georgia, and even some from as far away as Iowa, have been in Albany, working 7 days a week fixing the damaged equipment and getting people back online.

"We are going to continue working 7 days a week until every single customer has their services restored. We will not stop until that happens. I would hope by the middle of next week we will have the really large outage areas complete," said Phil Skinner, Mediacom Director of Operations.

Mediacom can't get into areas until Albany Utility linemen set new power poles, and restore power.

Skinner credits the multiple daily updates from Jimmy Norman with Albany Utilities for helping speed up the process of restoring cable faster.

