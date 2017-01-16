Tifton celebrates the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"It is such an honor to be apart of this community," said Mayor Smith (Source: WALB)

King would have been 88 years old (Source: WALB)

The church service was the 10th annual held at Springfield Baptist Church (Source: WALB)

Monday was all about celebrating Dr. King's legacy and the impact he had on the civil rights movement.

Singing hymns, hearing motivational speeches and praise dances were just a few of the activities that took place.

Making sure people had a day on, not a day off.

"Its a great day. I mean it is a great day to see so many people come out," said Donnie Hester, County Commissioner, District 1.

The morning started with a unity breakfast and the 10th annual Martin Luther King Jr. church service at Springfield Baptist Church.

"From the time we started with our breakfast this morning to this event here, it just reminds us of how important it is to be remembering and honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King," said Mayor Julie Smith.

During the church service, speakers addressed the crowd on issues like human rights, affordable housing, health care, and brotherhood.

People then marched through the streets of downtown Tifton and made a call for equality for all Americans.

"It is tough now a days to be non violent. But he fought for non violence. He didn't believe in fighting to get what he wanted," said Hester.

The lessons Dr. King fought for are ones that city officials say are still relevant today.

"He always said, at least, if I can help somebody along the way then my living won't be in vain," said Hester.

"We are making sure we honor all races and all people. Everybody has the right and deserves to be apart of their community," said Mayor Smith.

The service lasted over 2 hours and the march path was 15 blocks long.

