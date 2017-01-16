Wild Adventures water park expansion underway

Ohana Bay, along with a few other upgrades throughout the park, cost roughly $2 million. (Source: WALB)

7 new water slides will be added to the park. (Source: WALB)

Construction on the new Ohana Bay is underway. (Source: WALB)

It may only be January, but folks at Wild Adventures are preparing the park for warmer weather.

With dirt and concrete blocks all around, it looks like a typical construction site by Splash Island Water Park at Wild Adventures.

However, that site will soon be home to Ohana Bay, the newest edition to the park.

"The whole idea is Ohana is Hawaiian for family," explained Laurie Windham, with Wild Adventures public relations, "We want our kids and we want our families to have a lot of fun. That's what we're about at Wild Adventures."

7 new water slides will be added to the park. But right now, the park is also helping local families.

"The people you see behind me, those are all local folks working on building the retaining wall, doing concrete work, doing electrical, plumbing, everything," Windham said about workers at the construction site.

Ohana Bay, along with a few other upgrades throughout the park, cost roughly $2 million.

And now, some folks walking through the park will be able to say they had a hand in making it happen.

"It gives our local folks some pride. They can say, 'hey I helped build that.' And they're close by, they're more reliable than if you have to travel a distance," said Windham, "It's the right thing to do and we love to have them out here."

Park officials said they've also seen an increase in out of town visitors.

They hope Ohana Bay will continue to bring families in from all over the country.

"That's important that we expose those people to our community. So they come spend time in our community and spend money in our community," said Windham.

The new addition to the park will open April 1st.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.