Two people arrested after woman found naked in Albany neighborhood

The Albany Police Department arrested two people after a woman was found naked and beaten Monday afternoon.

According to officials, Morgan Folds, 24, showed up in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Longbow.

They said Folds told them she got into an argument with her boyfriend, Geques Mack, and that he pulled her clothes off of her when she was jumping from the car.

Both Folds and Mack were arrested for possession of marijuana.

Officials said the call came in around 3:30 p.m.

EMS officials responded to the scene with APD.

