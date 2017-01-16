Thomasville Longhorn's employees spend Monday volunteering with Habitat for Humanity

From raking, to building, and helping, everyone had a job. (Source:WALB)

A group of volunteers from Longhorn's steakhouse came together to build a home with Habitat for Humaity.

For several years now, folks in Thomas County have spent their MLK Jr. Day volunteering.

On Monday, that tradition continued.

A group of volunteers from Longhorn's steakhouse came together to build a home with Habitat for Humanity.

"We just like to go out and positively contribute to our community," said Katy Garbett, Manager.

Alot of hard work that took a lot of hands.

"We've gotten more and more people that are joining in each time we do an event but its really easy to get them to go out and help us out," said Garbett.

Eventually this house will be home to a family in the Thomas County community.

"We're working on putting the shed up in the back and we're working on putting the fence up in the front of the house," said Garbett.

The group wants to make a positive difference in this community

"The finished product, we do our progress from the before and after. Its just really amazing, its an amazing feeling," said Garbett.

All ages, from youth to adults came together as family to serve on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"We spend more time with these people at the restaurant than we do with our families so we are the longhorn family. Anytime we have an event, all I do is say hey hands on Thomas county wants us to participate in this and they are all eager to sign up," said Garbett.