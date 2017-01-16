Hands On Thomas Co. volunteers prepare food bags for families

They had several projects going on Monday. (Source:WALB)

Volunteers in Thomas County spent the day on Monday providing bags of food for families in need.

They started at Second Harvest food bank, where supplies were gathered such as dry beans and canned food items.

They were all loaded up and taken to Harper Elementary School.

About 100 cars came through the line to receive the food bags within the first hour.

Organizers said it's incredible seeing this day of service every year.

"It's overwhelming sometimes, because it's so great to be able to give back to the community wherever it may be. So it's just a great feeling that were able to do this," said Candace Dukes, Program Coordinator.

These volunteers are a part of Hands On Thomas County.

They had several projects going on Monday.

