Citizens Against Violence aims to fight crime through programs

Law enforcers and community members were out in full force to help fight crime in Valdosta Monday.

The Citizens Against Violence organization teamed up with the Valdosta police and fire department.

Folks went door to door telling folks about the Citizens Against Violence organization.

The organization provides kids and families with activities, counseling, and events.

Organizers said it's one way to help youth in the community stay out of trouble and improve relationships with law enforcers.

"Promotion. Promotion is a big key in getting anybody involved," said Rev. J.D. Martin, Citizens Against Violence organizer, "The more they see us out here, the more they see people, they will get on the bandwagon. That's how it's started."

The Citizens Against Violence will meet again February 13, 2017.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 at the Lowndes County-Valdosta parks and recreation building,1901 N. Forrest Street.

