89 year old vet 'speechless' after community help

An Albany man who survived World War II is nearly speechless about the way the community has helped him after the storm.

The 89-year-old man says he's had volunteers in his yard ever since the storm hit on January second. And today, even on the Martin Luther King. Junior holiday, it was no different.

There were five big stumps here this morning, but thanks to the civil air patrol unit they've since been removed. There's only one tree leaning in the back that's going to take a professional service to come in and fix.

Lester Watson, a WWII vet said, "The first week I looked out, I went to my window and cried. I have sure been blessed. I've got no complaints…"

Watson couldn't believe the damage the winds left behind on his property. "I couldn't look out the window I couldn't see the street from my window," he said.



But the World War II veteran knows weather is something we can't control. What shocked him the most though, were those who helped clean his yard after the storm.



"I didn't know who they were or what they were doing they were just volunteers that come down the street. And the lady came and cut all the cedar trees in the front yard."



Watson says since the morning after the storm volunteers have been coming by non-stop. Today Commissioner Jon Howard and volunteers with Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful spent the day working on the last touches, including getting the stumps out of the ground.



"I promised him that I would come back on Dr. King's birthday and make sure that he got the amenities he needs and he was so elated that I was able to come and help him out today," said Albany Commissioner Jon Howard.

With pride in his eyes Watson says he's usually the one doing the volunteer work.

"I volunteered a lot when I retired from the marine base out there. It's just hard for me to sit here and watch other people doing things for me that I should be doing," Lester said.

Executive Director of Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Judy Bowles says it's the least she can do for someone who risked so much for our country. "It's just a beautiful thing to see everyone come together. He's given his all for us and now we are giving our all for him."

Watson is thankful his power has been restored so he no longer has to use a flashlight.

