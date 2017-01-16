Church provides meals for emergency responders to show appreciation

Emergency responders continue their hard work, two weeks after powerful storms severely damaged thousands of homes.

On Monday, folks at Greater Cutliff Grove Baptist Church wanted to show their appreciation.

They prepared lunches for the men and women who have worked endlessly to get Albany back on its feet.

Representatives from Albany PD, the city of Albany, Albany Fire Department, Albany EMS, and even agencies from out of town that helped with storm cleanup, were all invited for a warm meal.

"It is so important just to be able to realize that someone cares," said Juanita Nixon, Executive Director of Cutliff Grove Family Resource Center. "It gives a dose of hope which, in a lot of our communities, is lacking. Showing you can reach out and be a blessing to others."

They served over 300 people.

The Cutliff Resource Center is sill open for people who need help after the storms.

Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

