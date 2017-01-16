Valdosta youth celebrate MLK Day

Hundreds of students and families gathered Monday morning to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of students and families gathered Monday morning to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Students from all over South Georgia showcased dancing, singing, and public speaking skills.

9 year old Myriah Bennett danced in the showcase. She said performing was important to her.

"When I danced I felt like everyone was free and you could dance with anyone you want," said Bennett.

She marched in Selma, Alabama for the the 50th anniversary with her grandparents. Her grandparents marched with Dr. King in Selma in 1965.

Bennett said it's important to continue to show love to everyone.

"Everyone has love and it doesn't matter if your skin color is different from a different person, because everyone has love in their heart," Bennett.

This is the 32nd year the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Association in Valdosta has put on the event.

