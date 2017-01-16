Youth groups volunteer with Red Cross

Some storm victims got a wellness visit from people of a different generation Monday.



Area youth groups, including the Terrell County Youth Center, as well as the Albany State University NAACP Chapter and Social Work Department, spent the day volunteering with the Red Cross.

Kids as young as 10 went door to door to check on storm victims that the Red Cross has been working with.

The group's advisor says the students are energetic to help out.

"In a bigger picture, they want to do more. They want to do more. They want to go back out and continue to give to the community," said Loretta Brown, Albany Dougherty NAACP Youth Council Advisor.



During their stops, they made sure folks were not missing any necessities.

If they were in need, the volunteers would help get victims in contact with the Red Cross.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.