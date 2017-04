Survey says: Where are GA's safest cities?

Here's where the safest cities are (Source: Safewise)

Safewise, the home security company, has gathered FBI crime statistics, and compiled a list of the towns in Georgia that they consider the 'safest.'

Monday, the company has issued a ranking recognizing the fifty safest cities in Georgia.

These municipalities reported fewer than forty total violent and property crimes per 1,000 people, according to the 2015 FBI crime data.

Georgia's crime rate may be slightly higher than the national average, however, 58% of Georgia’s safest cities have lower property crime rates.

Almost nine of ten reported lower violent crime rates than the national average. There were zero murders in the 33 safest cities.

MORE: WALB coverage on Albany murders

How was the ranking conducted?

Safewise said they did not examine towns with populations under 4,000. They also did not measure towns that did not submit the FBI's full crime report.

Here are the safest 50 cities-

1. Johns Creek ↑ Previous rank: 2 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.39

Property Crimes per 1,000: 6.40 2. Milton ↑ Previous rank: 4 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.32

Property Crimes per 1,000: 9.85 3. Senoia Previous rank: Not ranked Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.21

Property Crimes per 1,000: 8.97 4. Summerville ↓ Previous rank: 1 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.23

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.94 5. Braselton ↑ Previous rank: 9 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.00

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.73 6. Perry Previous rank: Not ranked Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.29

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.60 7. Tyrone Previous rank: 7 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.11

Property Crimes per 1,000: 12.67 8. Peachtree City ↓ Previous rank: 6 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.51

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.29 9. Port Wentworth ↑ Previous rank: 14 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.19

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.27 10. Flowery Branch ↓ Previous rank: 5 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.52

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.62 11. Grovetown ↓ Previous rank: 3 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.83

Property Crimes per 1,000: 14.49 12. Hampton Previous rank: Not ranked Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.76

Property Crimes per 1,000: 16.52 13. Kennesaw ↓ Previous rank: 11 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.64

Property Crimes per 1,000: 16.70 14. Roswell ↑ Previous rank: 17 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.25

Property Crimes per 1,000: 17.47 15. Canton ↑ Previous rank: 21 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.46

Property Crimes per 1,000: 17.54 16. Jefferson ↓ Previous rank: 13 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.20

Property Crimes per 1,000: 17.87 17. Holly Springs ↓ Previous rank: 15 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.76

Property Crimes per 1,000: 18.57 18. Alpharetta ↑ Previous rank: 19 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.48

Property Crimes per 1,000: 19.30 19. Woodstock ↑ Previous rank: 25 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.04

Property Crimes per 1,000: 19.02 20. Auburn ↓ Previous rank: 10 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.88

Property Crimes per 1,000: 18.89 21. Commerce ↓ Previous rank: 18 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 4.25

Property Crimes per 1,000: 17.77 22. Richmond Hill Previous rank: Not ranked Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.70

Property Crimes per 1,000: 20.43 23. McRae ↓ Previous rank: 12 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.83

Property Crimes per 1,000: 21.62 24. Jackson ↓ Previous rank: 16 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.27

Property Crimes per 1,000: 20.22 25. Social Circle ↑ Previous rank: 36 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 5.47

Property Crimes per 1,000: 17.08 26. Folkston ↓ Previous rank: 8 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 4.70

Property Crimes per 1,000: 17.85 27. Sandy Springs Previous rank: 27 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.45

Property Crimes per 1,000: 24.04 28. Euharlee Previous rank: Not ranked Violent Crimes per 1,000: 4.73

Property Crimes per 1,000: 21.28 29. Brookhaven ↑ Previous rank: 30 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.28

Property Crimes per 1,000: 24.35 30. Suwanee ↓ Previous rank: 26 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.37

Property Crimes per 1,000: 27.37 31. Byron ↑ Previous rank: 34 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.78

Property Crimes per 1,000: 27.14 32. Loganville ↓ Previous rank: 23 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.72

Property Crimes per 1,000: 28.40 33. Acworth ↓ Previous rank: 31 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.26

Property Crimes per 1,000: 28.89 34. Smyrna ↑ Previous rank: 35 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.38

Property Crimes per 1,000: 26.82 35. Pooler ↓ Previous rank: 32 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.82

Property Crimes per 1,000: 28.73 36. Palmetto ↓ Previous rank: 24 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.12

Property Crimes per 1,000: 28.07 37. Adairsville ↓ Previous rank: 22 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.26

Property Crimes per 1,000: 31.09 38. Cairo ↑ Previous rank: 47 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.54

Property Crimes per 1,000: 30.98 39. Newnan Previous rank: 39 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 5.60

Property Crimes per 1,000: 28.01 40. Temple ↑ Previous rank: 42 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.81

Property Crimes per 1,000: 32.09 41. Manchester ↑ Previous rank: 50 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.95

Property Crimes per 1,000: 31.97 42. Decatur ↓ Previous rank: 37 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.26

Property Crimes per 1,000: 34.61 43. Statesboro Previous rank: 43 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.17

Property Crimes per 1,000: 33.91 44. Dalton ↑ Previous rank: 45 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.86

Property Crimes per 1,000: 34.36 45. Fayetteville ↓ Previous rank: 29 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.30

Property Crimes per 1,000: 35.98 46. Powder Springs ↑ Previous rank: 71 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 8.61

Property Crimes per 1,000: 28.95 47. Hinesville ↑ Previous rank: 57 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.35

Property Crimes per 1,000: 34.33 48. Winder ↑ Previous rank: 54 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.77

Property Crimes per 1,000: 34.14 49. McDonough ↓ Previous rank: 44 Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.27

Property Crimes per 1,000: 35.15 50. Lawrenceville Previous rank: Not ranked Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.42

Property Crimes per 1,000: 35.52

CLICK HERE for the complete story...

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.