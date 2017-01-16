As children head back to school, school supplies are needed for displaced kids

School supplies are needed for children whose families were effected by the first of the year storm system that caused destruction across 32 square miles in Dougherty County, and knocked out power to as many as 30,000 homes.

The Brittany Kerfoot Foundation, named after the beloved Lake Park elementary school teacher killed in a plane crash nearly one year ago, is raising money and collecting donated school supplies, which will be distributed to students in need this week.

Kerfoot's sister, Natasha Golden, says they are working with the Dougherty County School System, who will identify the individual needs of the children once they return to school Tuesday.

Dougherty County school students were suppose to begin school earlier this month, but due to power outages and storm damage, school was delayed.

Students will report back Tuesday, January 17.

If you want to donate school supplies, you can bring the items or a monetary donation to Buffalo Wild Wings at 2822 Nottingham Way in Albany.

The restaurant is open until 1 a.m. daily, and will be collecting supplies until closing time on Tuesday, January 17.

School supplies needed: Wide-rule loose leaf paper, number two pencils, Crayola washable markers, Crayola colored pencils, scissors, construction paper, and composition books.

