Americus senator: We hit the ground running

Georgia State Senator Greg Kirk, an Americus Republican, says state legislators got right to work under the Gold Dome, doing the peoples' business.

Last week, 55 senators were sworn in, and senators have been assigned to their respective committees.

Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle announced the Senate Committee assignments. "I am thrilled to be serving as a member on the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Health and Human, Insurance and Labor and the Judiciary Committees," Kirk said. "Each of these is vital to the state of Georgia, and I will work hard as your senator to ensure these committees make lives better for all Georgians."

In his seventh annual State of the State address,Governor Nathan Deal emphasized the importance of education by addressing failing schools. Over 100 of Georgia’s elementary schools, which serve about 89,000 students, have been given a failing grade. Deal has wants to increase in K-12 public school funding by $2 billion, representing half of Georgia’s revenue growth.

Teachers and state troopers are also in line for a pay raise.

Governor Deal also promoted the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, to modernize Georgia’s cyber security, and to make Georgia the 'Silicon Valley of the South.'

Turner County Commissioner Joe Burgess was applauded by the Georgia State Senate, with a proclamation honoring his service.

"It is an honor to serve the 13th Senate District under the Gold Dome," Kirk said. "I encourage you to continue to reach out to my office with any concerns or comments so that I can better serve you, my constituents. Thank you all for your continued faith in me, and for your efforts at home to continue making Georgia the great state that it is."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.