Dozens gather for annual MLK Day breakfast

The annual breakfast was held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Albany. (Source:WALB)

The breakfast offers people some time to reflect on Dr. King's dream. (Source:WALB)

Participants enjoyed the music provided by the MLK Commemorative Mass Choir (Source:WALB)

The 37th Annual Commemorative Breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was held on Monday, January 16, 2017, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

The morning started off with praise and worship led by the MLK Commemorative Mass Choir, a group of area schools, churches, and universities.

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church’s Senior Pastor Arthur Jackson III traveled from Miami Gardens to be a part of the event and served as this year’s keynote speaker.

Procter and Gamble was a main sponsor for the event. Albany Plant Manager Werhner Washington said the breakfast was all about reflecting on Dr. King’s dream.

“This is just an absolutely terrific event. Again, I think people are very energized about coming together and reflecting, especially with the recent events here in Albany,” Washington said.

The service also touched upon the Albany community and how people came together during the recent storm.

