GA gas price falls, but less than nationally

A new traffic signal was installed at Clay Road at U.S. 84 and East Hill Avenue, and goes on line Thursday.More >>
You can go online and vote at 'meet me at the park' to give Tift Park a $20,000 transformation!More >>
The wildfire burning near the Okefenokee Swamp, referred to as the West Mims fire, is only 3% contained, and is spread over almost 22,000 acres.More >>
The Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission (EDC) honored several area industries during its annual Rise N Shine Breakfast at the Hilton Garden Inn. “We were proud to recognize, this morning, four great winners and existing industries in our community,” EDC President Justin Strickland said.More >>
Nearly 85% percent of elementary students in Mitchell County have failing test scores.More >>
