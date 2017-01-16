New cardiologist comes to Tifton

Doctor Anthony Burke, who diagnoses and treats heart conditions including coronary artery disease, abnormal rhythms, valve problems, and congestive heart failure, has joined Tift Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Burke joins Dr. Paul Murray, Dr. William Hancock, Dr. Jonathan Tronolone, Dr. Joseph Turner and Dr. William Kaiser in providing cardiovascular services for patients.

He will perform procedures at the TRMC Heart and Vascular Center and conduct evaluations, office-based treatments and follow-up exams at Affinity Clinic.

As an interventional cardiologist, Dr. Burke provides general cardiology services and uses minimally invasive techniques often involving catheters, which are small, flexible tubes inserted into the body.

Tift Regional now has three interventional cardiologists, one invasive cardiologist, one vascular surgeon, and an internist who interprets cardiac studies.

"I’m excited to have joined this growing program," said Dr. Burke. "I look forward to serving patients here in South Central Georgia. TRMC has an impressive heart and vascular facility with the latest technology and a great team of cardiovascular professionals."

Dr. Burke is board certified, and earned his medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa.

He completed a fellowship at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa, and practiced cardiology in Tulsa, Okla. and Augusta, Ga.

