Cleanup continues across Albany nearly two weeks after storm

Sunday, people all over the city of Albany continued cleaning up damage and debris from the January 2nd storm.

13 days after the storm, many still have down trees and limbs in their yards.

Saturday, Dougherty County EMA Director Ron Rowe said 24 crews remain on the roads each day picking up piles of debris on the curbs in front of people's homes.

Albany resident Johnathan Shellhouse said Sunday that though the process is long and drawn-out, he understands why and does his best to be patient.

"I know the city and its workers are stretched pretty thin but, with a little bit of patience and a little bit of time, I'm pretty sure we can get back to where we need to be," said Shellhouse.

Rowe wants to remind people not to mix household trash in with piles of debris for the city to pick up.

