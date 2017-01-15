Church celebrates MLK, Jr.'s birthday and legacy

Organizers with the Albany Baptist Minister's Conference hoped the event would spread, love, peace and understanding. (Source: WALB)

Just hours before the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday begins, an Albany church invited the public to celebrate the activist's life.

The MLK event at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church honored his birthday.

Organizers with the Albany Baptist Minister's Conference said Sunday that they hoped the event would spread, love, peace and understanding.

"We are here to just have a good time in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King and keeping the dream alive," said Pastor Yaz Johnson, Vice President of the conference.

"Don't forget about what MLK stood for: equal rights for everyone and that's what we're trying to continue to spread," said Pastor Edward J. Heath, President of the conference.

The church also gave an MLK award to a local resident, Chris Fryer.

