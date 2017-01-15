Annual MLK walk draws hundreds in Thomasville

The 7th Annual MLK Walk and Festival happened Saturday in Thomasville. (Source: Facebook/Charlene Wells Hopkins)

Restoration Tabernacle Ministries hosted the event that drew hundreds to celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Many joined in for the two mile commemorative walk along with entertainment and vendors.

Sharon Edwards received the Humanitarian Award, Carolyn Henry was the Grand Marshal of the event and Mayor Pro Tem Don Sims welcomed the crowd.

