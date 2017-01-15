Events planned for MLK, Jr. Day across SWGA

Several organizations in Albany have events planned for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday January 16. (Source: File WALB Photo)

Several organizations in Albany have events planned for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday January 16.

The 37th Annual MLK Breakfast is set for 7:30 a.m. Monday at Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The Red Cross will partner with several different organizations in Albany to help with storm cleanup as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service. Those organizations include youth from the NAACP, Georgia Missionary Baptists and Albany State University. The groups will start at 505 Byron Plantation Road.

A community march in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is also planned for Monday in Albany. It will begin at 12 p.m. at 325 Whitney Avenue.

If you know of an event for MLK, Jr. Day, let us know! Send an email with all the information about the event to this address: news@walb.com.

