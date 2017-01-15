Moultrie Police Department taking donations to help Albany

The Moultrie Police Department is collecting toiletries to donate to the people of Albany still affected by the storm.

They are asking for things like soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner and any other household items.

They'll be delivering these items this Friday.

You can drop off donations at 128 1st Street in Moultrie between 8 A.M and 5 P.M all this week.

