FEMA waiting process has begun

"We are hopeful we will get what we need and deserve," said Mayor Hubbard (Source: WALB)

City officials tells us they hope the city will get federal money to recover from the storm damage and help return Albany back to normal.

The application process for FEMA has begun.

Now that FEMA reps have toured the city to see the damage first hand, Paperwork has now been submitted and the waiting process has started.

Although there is no set amount yet, Mayor Dorothy Hubbard is hoping for the best.

"We think that we will get the FEMA designation and when we get that...that's another whole thing to take care of. Then we working on getting rid of the debris. It's just going to take us a long time to recover. We're going to have to continue to be patient, to love each other and just thank God and not complain," said Hubbard.

Hubbard says they're doing what they can to get as much help as possible and are in constant communication with FEMA representatives.

