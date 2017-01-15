Chairman walks neighborhood to meet with concerned residents

The damage is more than he imagined but he says he wants to help (Source: WALB)

One of the hardest hit areas, Rawson Circle, welcomed County Commission Chairman, Chris Cohilas.

The mission was to talk to residents and hear their needs almost two weeks after the storm.

For many people he talked to, two main concerns were public safety and getting the streets clean.

"Where we're at right now, we have full on state resources on top of our own resources. As soon as the state came in, they said, hey this is beyond what even our resources can do," said Cohilas.

Folks in the Rawson Circle Garden District saw the worst of what Mother Nature can do.

"We still have certain homes that are not close to being repaired or capable of receiving power."

Now, almost two weeks since the storm blew through, the people living in these homes say they're worried the darkness will continue and their homes will be a target for crime.

"We have a lot of folks who feel vulnerable right now because their homes are in different stages of reconstruction."

Visiting with residents Sunday, Cohilas heard first hand the needs of these people and what he can do to help.

"We talked about possible solutions. About whether or not neighborhoods want to pool their resources and hire off duty security officers or step up their neighborhood watch efforts," said Cohilas.

Today was about seeing what the next step in the plan of action might be. By working together, Cohilas believes the city of Albany will see light again.

"We are all strong. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us. It's going to be complicated. As long as we are all pooling our resources, we are communicating in unison our needs, then we are going to better receive the resources that we need. We're going to have to dig deep right now, it's a long road to recovery," said Cohilas.

