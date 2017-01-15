Weekend Wrap Up: Starting the year off "great"

An Albany woman experienced the true meaning of the "Good Life City" (Source: WALB)

So much happens in a week that sometimes it can get challenging just trying to keep up with it all.

Here are some of the craziest and heartwarming stories we've come across over the week:

New breakthroughs

This past week may have been full of storm relief, but much more also went on during the period.

We may have always thought we had a complete grasp on the human body. In fact, scientists have actually named a new organ in our digestive system.

This may only be considered great news for game hunters, but one Tennessee man set a new world record after taking down a 47-point buck.

Argentina may very well be the best place for book-lovers to visit. One of the oldest theatres, dating back to 1919, was completely transformed into a very large bookstore.

Royal Caribbean UK and Ireland announced a memorable once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Instagram pros.

A creepy clown motel in Nevada was named as "America's Scariest".

A new pickle-inspired restaurant was announced to make its debut in New York.

Yahoo! Finance released this year's map of the largest companies in each state.

Off to a bad start

Despite each breakthrough, there have been many other events that occurred and counteracted against positivity.

The IRS announced that they have plans to delay tax refunds for more than 40,000,000 low-income families this year in an effort to fight identity theft and fraud.

One Michigan man may think twice before leaving his car alone as it warms up. Officers wrote him a $128 parking ticket before he even left his home for the day.

When one Georgia woman started adding an extra building to her home for her sick mother, she later landed herself in jail following complaints from the city.

A Utah mother is now behind bars after locking her 12-year-old son in the bathroom for almost two years.

Surveillance footage was captured of the moments a Georgia gun shop owner took down one of two armed men attempting to rob his store.

A jury made the decision for Dylann Roof to be sentenced to death for the 2015 Charleston shootings.

In south GA

One of three men charged with killing a Sumter County woman and her son nearly two years ago was sentenced to life in prison.

As a response to their hard work restoring power during storm relief efforts, Albany residents gathered together to hold a pep rally for area linemen.

Weekly milestones

Now that you've made it to the end of the week, here are a few of the most heartwarming moments and success stories:

An Albany woman's car was crushed while driving home during last week's storms. One good Samaritan bought her a car after hearing about her story.

A Florida bar started a movement to help save women from bad dates.

