Weekend Wrap Up: Starting the year off "great"

A national watchdog group is putting Georgia's Secretary of State on notice for a potential federal lawsuit, claiming ten counties in Georgia have more people registered to vote than can actually vote.More >>
Scott Worsley is the new Miller County Sheriff elect.More >>
A former inmate is sharing her story of redemption, hoping it will inspire others. In 2010 Jamaica Jones was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of being part of an armed robbery.More >>
Albany Firefighters say two fires on Marie Road Monday night were intentionally set, and now a reward is be offered to find the arsonist who set them.More >>
WALB News 10 is hitting the road in a new way for our 2017 Going Mobile Community Tour! Jim Wallace joins Melissa Hodges, Yolanda Amadeo, and Jake Wallace this year from the mobile anchor desk.More >>
