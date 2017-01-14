Albany Rescue Mission needs help replenishing supply of donations

The Mission Thrift store's manager, Mike Gravette said the Mission is far from giving up. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Rescue Mission, which was hit by the storm on January 2, is now looking to the community for help.

The nonprofit is asking all members of the community to help out any way they can.

The Mission Thrift store's manager, Mike Gravette said they were crippled by the recent storm damage, but that the Mission is far from giving up.

"We've got a long way to go," he said. "It's been a real, it still is, a financial punch to us but, we're gonna recover. We're gonna fight back, and we do ask the community for anything they can do."

From non-perishables to monetary donations, Gravette says any donation will suffice.

To set up a donation, you can call the organization at (229) 449-3660.

