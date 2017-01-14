Finishing key as Golden Rams wrap up home stand

The Albany State men's team is strides better than they were last year, and late-game execution has recently been the difference.

ASU defeated Paine College 68-59 Saturday afternoon capping off a 4-game home stand.

The win also was its 6th straight match decided by single digit points, and the Rams are 4-2 in those games.

Efficiency in the decisive possessions has been key.

"That was the most important thing," said second year head coach Michael Moore. "I saw the growth in us. We're playing smart down the stretch."

The Golden Rams improve to (9-8) on the season and (4-3) in the SIAC.

Albany State's women fell to Paine college 68-59 in the early game.

That makes the Lady Rams (2-14) and just (2-5) in the SIAC.

Next up for Albany State is a Monday evening doubleheader at Clark Atlanta.

