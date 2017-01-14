Loved ones honor Albany native killed in Florida home invasion

Burnett's aunt, Vicki Burnett, said she is exhausted from heartache, but he is in a better place. (Source: WALB)

Friends and family honored the memory of an Albany native Saturday night.

Mackelle Burnett, 41, was shot and killed in a home invasion in Tampa, Florida last month.

A couple weeks following his death, Burnett's loved ones held a candlelight vigil in his honor.

Candles lit up the sky as they said their final goodbyes.

Burnett's aunt, Vicki Burnett, said she is exhausted from heartache, but he is in a better place.

"It's just so heartbreaking. We love Mackelle so much and the way Mackelle was murdered has taken alot out of me," she said.

Local media outlets report that two suspects are charged in connection with Burnett's murder.

