Churches, ASU students get together to deliver more meals to storm victims

Pastor Vincent Charles with Greater Faith and Deliverance said religious organizations should want to give back and support their neighbors. (Source: WALB)

The groups got together last week to donate 1,000 meals to storm victims and did the same again this Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Students and church members delivered meals to storm victims for the second Saturday in a row. (Source: WALB)

Students from Albany State University along with Grace Emmanuel Church of God in Christ and Greater Faith and Deliverance Ministries delivered meals for the second Saturday in a row.

The groups got together last week to donate 1,000 meals to storm victims and did the same again this Saturday.

Pastor Vincent Charles with Greater Faith and Deliverance said religious organizations should want to give back and support their neighbors.

"The community within itself...there's been a divide, in my opinion, between the community and the religious organizations, all the churches," said Pastor Charles. "There's been a divide. So, at this time right now, it's not about just raising an offering, paying a tithe, doing this...let's reach back, let's give and lets do what we're supposed to do."

Pastor Charles' had some advice for others who want to help: You don't have to be affiliated with a specific group. Just find out what people need and help make it happen.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.