EMA Director: Debris removal is next big step in storm recovery

While EMA Director Ron Rowe said Saturday that there are still a lot of structures without power in Albany due to the storm on January 2, the biggest goal now is debris removal.

With only ten percent of the one million cubic yards of debris picked up so far, crews have barely made a dent in the process.

Rowe said there are 24 crews on the streets with loaders and trucks working toward that goal.

"We continue to get up debris," he said. "We've got a debris plan in place and we continue to have our current city and county staff working on that, as well as some contractors that are working on picking up debris."

Rowe wants to remind people to refrain from mixing household trash, appliances, construction materials or other items with debris. The only debris that should be on the curb for pickup is trees and limbs.

Service crews are still doing calls to individual homes for power outages, and the city has staff out and about at night still looking for additional outages.

Officials are still asking people to complete the damage survey so they can get an accurate representation of the amount of damage thanks to that storm.

