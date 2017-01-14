Community members feed neighbors

Members of the community served hot meals to families in need Saturday afternoon.

A family and organization handed out chicken, hot dogs and drinks to people on Highland Avenue.

More than 50 people came down to pick up a plate.

Robert Ponder organized the event.

He says after seeing the devastation in his neighborhood, he had to do something to help the community he calls home.

"We want to do this because we love Albany, Georgia. It's Albany strong. We want to let everybody know, East, north, south west, it's Albany, Georgia," said Ponder.



The group started cooking early this morning and planned to stay out there until all the food was gone.

