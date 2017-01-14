Second Harvest feeding storm victims

For families who have been without power since the storm and may be in need, Second Harvest was on hand Saturday to help.

As the cleanup efforts took place in East Albany, the food bank provided families with food and supplies.

The mobile food pantry has served more than 20 different locations in the last week and more than 600 meals per day.

"It is so heartening to see this. I've seen this all week, whether it's with the banking community coming together to conduct our food drive or all of these private individuals or civic groups, city government coming together to make sure that the least of these are taken care of," said Eliza McCall, Chief Marketing Officer.

Many Second Harvest staff members remain without power too, but that didn't stop them from making sure other areas are taken care of.

