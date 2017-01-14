East Albany community comes together to clean-up

"The fact that we lost zero lives is remarkable," said Sneed (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of volunteers, including law enforcement, city officials, students and neighbors, gathered along Owens Avenue early Saturday, all intent on lending a helping hand to those in need.

The wide range of volunteers was a good indication of the Albany community helping each other in a time of need.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard praised the community for coming together, saying she believes Albany and Dougherty County will overcome the hardships of the storm by working together.

The sun shining Saturday morning...as members of the community came together to clean up storm debris.

"We are so grateful to God for giving us life and getting us through this storm," said Bishop Quintard Caldwell.

"Tremendous blessing on the day and outpouring of love, not just in word but now in action of showing up," said Pastor Samuel L. Sneed Jr..

Residents as well as city officials joined forces in East Albany.

"It is just so great to have so many people join us and to see so many of our neighbors out here, coming together. That's what life, to me, is all about," said Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.

Over 150 people came out equipped with gloves, rakes and other tools, lending whatever help they could.

"As terrible as this event is, I've had people tell me Albany will never be the same, but Albany is the people. And we are the same," said Judy Bowles, Keep Albany Beautiful.

Many people say they are just thankful no lives were lost and now the focus for the Good Life City is recovery.

"I could never imagine that this much devastation and destruction as what was done that you could tell me that not one person's life had been lost. We are blessed. We've been fortunate," said Sneed.

"Thanking God for the last two weeks that nobody was hurt. Thanking God and praying that we would come together and get our community back to some sense of normalcy," said Mayor Hubbard.

