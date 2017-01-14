Trojans host annual middle school classic

Games ran from 9 am until the evening (Source: WALB)

Lee County had the gymnasium rocking Saturday with its annual Middle School Classic.

The Trojans played host to 17 boys and girls teams throughout south Georgia

The tournament allows for schools to get exposure to teams they wouldn't usually play.

It also serves as an avenue for coaches to refocus their young teams.

For many schools, today was the first return to the hardwood since last semester.

"It's a great opportunity for us to come here because of the storm in Albany," said Albany middle boy's coach Dexter Malone. "Kids been out now a month, and we hadn't played any basketball since then. This gives them the opportunity to get back into the flow of the game."

Teams came from as far as Douglas to face some of the top level talent.

"This tournament gives us some nice tune-ups going back into our middle school season," said Coffee middle boy's coach Telvin Thomas. "Getting ready for our conference tournaments which for us will be next week. We get some good basketball against some teams we usually don't play."

Next year Lee County will look to expand to a weekend event in order to invite more teams.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.